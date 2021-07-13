Texas Dem Gene Wu, who fled the state to avoid having to vote on a new voting law, shared his first meal as a fugitive but he spelled “first” incorrectly which just makes his tweet even sadder:

My fist meal as a fugitive. Delicious. pic.twitter.com/97M2CmPFXO — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 13, 2021

This comes after the Texas House “voted to approve arrests for representatives returning to the Chamber to regain a quorum”:

This Texas State Representative describes himself as a "fugitive" after fleeing the state to break quorum. Earlier today, the Texas House voted to approve arrests for representatives returning to the Chamber to regain a quorum. https://t.co/yhAt2V2JvI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2021

What a joke:

And let the dunking begin!

This tweet exists to get dunked on. https://t.co/kQQ2ro3vwa — Max (@MaxNordau) July 13, 2021

Turning it up to 11:

glad elected reps are pulling these lame ass stunts https://t.co/cW8ACcedTA pic.twitter.com/TYKNqV5hMM — jawn nash (parody) (@nickmaff) July 13, 2021

And what a sad meal it is:

I'm sorry, but that might be the saddest salad I've ever seen. https://t.co/RduDijNBMK — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) July 13, 2021

Even the Fyre Festival had better food:

My fist meal as a fugitive. Delicious. pic.twitter.com/0kkRfJP6Rg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 13, 2021

And Texas Republicans thank Mr. Wu for this in-kind campaign contribution:

I don't know which GOP political firm is behind this brilliant subversion campaign but they deserve some sort of MacArthur Grant for machiavellian brilliance. This one of the most skillful self-immolations I've ever seen. https://t.co/ShEubAPAIe — John Noonan (@noonanjo) July 13, 2021

Now, let’s see what he has to say when he gets arrested:

I guess he thinks it's a joke… will he cry when he is cuffed? https://t.co/oyBURLZJ2K — Greg Musselwhite (@GregMusselwhit3) July 13, 2021

