Townhall’s own Julio Rosas received a standing ovation at CPAC this afternoon after Rep. Devin Nunes complimented him on his reporting on the border:

My dude @Julio_Rosas11 just got a standing ovation at CPAC after Devin Nunes complimented his reporting on the border pic.twitter.com/9OJoTDilPN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 11, 2021

Hell yes!

The man — Lindsay Wigo (@LindsayWigo) July 11, 2021

Oh, you deserved it. Well done:

Definitely didn’t deserve it, but thanks to @CPAC for having me on the main stage again! https://t.co/IEN3g5w8ZU — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 11, 2021

