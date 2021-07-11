Townhall’s own Julio Rosas received a standing ovation at CPAC this afternoon after Rep. Devin Nunes complimented him on his reporting on the border:
My dude @Julio_Rosas11 just got a standing ovation at CPAC after Devin Nunes complimented his reporting on the border pic.twitter.com/9OJoTDilPN
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 11, 2021
Hell yes!
The man
— Lindsay Wigo (@LindsayWigo) July 11, 2021
Oh, you deserved it. Well done:
Definitely didn’t deserve it, but thanks to @CPAC for having me on the main stage again! https://t.co/IEN3g5w8ZU
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 11, 2021
***
