From ‘Follow the science!’ to ‘Ignore the science!’: California will not follow CDC guidelines on masks in schools

Posted at 7:47 am on July 10, 2021 by Greg Pollowitz

The CDC announced on Friday that students and teachers/staff who are vaccinated do not have to wear masks when school returns in-person this fall:

ADVERTISEMENT

They’re just guidelines, of course:

But we KNOW how it’s going to go, right? For over a year, we’ve been lectured to “Follow the science!” And now that the CDC is saying something libs won’t like. . .

ADVERTISEMENT

We’re already seeing that in California:

Yeah, it’s not going to happen:

The panic-porn pushers are already at it, too:

ADVERTISEMENT

And he’s telling parents to make their own filters for classrooms:

Reminder: *HIS* kids are at a private school in Austria:

As for the science, we have numbers out of the UK on just how safe it is to open schools in the pandemic:

ADVERTISEMENT

Over to you, America:

The CDC did recommend weekly tests for the unvaccinated, however:

***

 


ADVERTISEMENT


related articles


ad placeholder
Media

Worst Photoshop EVER! ODNI is SOOO diverse they had to Photoshop people with disabilities into a STOCK PHOTO for cover of their diversity report

ad placeholder
Media

Because OF COURSE! NPR deliberately leaves out key DETAILS about gunman who shot Dallas police officers during ‘peaceful protests’

ad placeholder
Media

We all KNEW: Barn-burner of a thread REALLY puts what media and the ‘regime’ did to Trump and his supporters in infuriating perspective

ad placeholder
Media

Here are some reminders of just how much the media fawned over prison-bound Michael Avenatti

ad placeholder
Media

In rush to dunk on Marjorie Taylor Greene for her ‘brown shirts’ comment Salon TRIPS spectacularly over their own ‘Hitler’ headline

ad placeholder
US News

‘DAY MADE’: Michael Avenatti crying like a B*TCH during speech before sentencing is like watching KARMA in real-time

ad placeholder
US News

‘There’s a word for it, you hacks’: Vox admits ‘things are getting more expensive’

ad placeholder
US News

WH deputy press secretary’s attempt to paint Republicans as the ‘defund the police’ party is all kinds of fail

ad placeholder
Media

‘Now cut to Biden eating ice cream!’ Katie Pavlich owns Jen Psaki with just 1 tweet for singing happy birthday to a reporter

ad placeholder
Media

‘Farrakhan’s a Republican? Huh.’ Miranda Devine wipes the floor with Max Boot for claiming Republicans are the anti-vaxxers

ad placeholder
International events

‘This ain’t it, dude’: Jonah Goldberg continuing to double down on NSA and condescending to journo who called him out does NOT go over well

ad placeholder
US News

Paging Orwell! HHS secretary gives justification for door-to-door vaccination checks (and what could possibly go wrong?)

ad placeholder
US News

Mayor Lori Lightfoot shot/chasers herself over federal help for Chicago

ad placeholder
US News

White House reportedly working to ‘avoid ethical issues as Hunter Biden tries to sell his art’ for up to $500,000 (and the reviews are in!)

ad placeholder
US News

Rep. Lauren Boebert calls out climate hypocrite John Kerry for flouting mask rules at the airport