From ‘Follow the science!’ to ‘Ignore the science!’: California will not follow CDC guidelines on masks in schools

The CDC announced on Friday that students and teachers/staff who are vaccinated do not have to wear masks when school returns in-person this fall:

ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING: Students who are vaccinated don’t have to wear masks in school this fall unless, they are riding the school bus or their school decides otherwise, according to new guidance released by the CDC. https://t.co/T9EgIWIMZd — ABC News (@ABC) July 9, 2021

They’re just guidelines, of course:

MORE: The new federal guidelines aren’t mandatory but are expected to influence school officials, local health departments and governors who are in the midst of preparing for students to return to the classroom full time this fall. https://t.co/T9EgIWIMZd — ABC News (@ABC) July 9, 2021

But we KNOW how it’s going to go, right? For over a year, we’ve been lectured to “Follow the science!” And now that the CDC is saying something libs won’t like. . .

This is going to be fun. https://t.co/euo1EF3Wvm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 9, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

We’re already seeing that in California:

The @CAPublicHealth said Friday children will be required to wear masks in school despite the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention releasing new guidelines saying face coverings aren't necessary if certain precautions are taken. https://t.co/Qqqf3t6E1S — SFGATE (@SFGate) July 9, 2021

Yeah, it’s not going to happen:

Somehow I don't think teachers unions are going to be flooded by think pieces to stop ignoring the science and get to work. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 9, 2021

The panic-porn pushers are already at it, too:

Schools without rules for masks? Without fresh air ventilation / disinfection / air exchange minimum? Without testing? With vaccination for teachers? While #DeltaVariant soaring? ➡️ CDC is making another grave mistake. Kids need safe schools! #COVID19 🧵https://t.co/TvOFxxThHK — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 9, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

And he’s telling parents to make their own filters for classrooms:

If CDC says we parents and teachers are on our own for schools, then we need to start getting creative with our own air disinfection devices… the Jerry-rigged air cleaning device below tapes together several MERV13 filters into a cube called a “Corsi Box” (named after @CorsIAQ). https://t.co/Lx08V50Pkp — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 9, 2021

Reminder: *HIS* kids are at a private school in Austria:

What are the rules like for kids in schools in Austria where you sent your own kid because you, and other hysterics like you, urged American schools closed? https://t.co/IJXQlEu9sS — Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 9, 2021

As for the science, we have numbers out of the UK on just how safe it is to open schools in the pandemic:

ADVERTISEMENT

guessing the cdc’s recommendation to reopen schools was influenced by this new study https://t.co/sUImPfUnqO pic.twitter.com/gLcUb6mxch — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) July 9, 2021

Over to you, America:

How dare they follow the science! — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 9, 2021

The CDC did recommend weekly tests for the unvaccinated, however:

key: “Even where Covid-19 cases are rising as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads, the CDC said that all students and teachers should continue to meet in person and that those who are unvaccinated should be tested weekly.” https://t.co/dYYKdz1gVU — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) July 9, 2021

***