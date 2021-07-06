A new poll from ABC News/Washington Post found that the “number of Americans seeing crime as an extremely serious problem in the United States is at a more than 20-year high, President Joe Biden is underwater in trust to handle it”:

JUST IN: The number of Americans seeing crime as an extremely serious problem in the United States is at a more than 20-year high, President Joe Biden is underwater in trust to handle it, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll. https://t.co/YL0ShXtflQ — ABC News (@ABC) July 2, 2021

And in response to this, verified Princeton scientist Sam Wang tweeted out these violent crime stats ending in 2019, adding “hmmm”:

Hey, we’re no Princeton scientists or anything, but using crime stats from 2019 to comment on a public opinion poll about how people feel in 2021 is maybe — just maybe — not relevant?

People have every right to feel this way, because, you know, the violent crime rate IS going up across the country:

2021 has been a violent year in Indianapolis and the numbers back up that belief. https://t.co/WSQryV2wja — CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) July 1, 2021

“Record-breaking,” even:

NEWS: 2020 was a record-breaking year for violent crime in Indianapolis. 2021 is on track to break those records. Rick Snyder (@IndyFOP86) appeared on The Gun Guy with @guyrelford to speak about violence in the Circle City.https://t.co/E4RhkrScNy — 93 WIBC Indianapolis (@93wibc) July 4, 2021

This isn’t media hype:

2021 among deadliest years for gun violence in decades as violent crime surges #CBSVillage https://t.co/soI5GsuiTE — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 25, 2021

So, please tell us more about 2019, libs:

South LA homicides up 150%

South LA victims shot up 742%

Yes, you read that correctly.

Violent crime exploding in 2021. https://t.co/dt6d8qPgDg — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 18, 2021

And we suggest that the Princeton scientist talks to this Princeton professor:

It may help explain the 2021 poll:

I talked to Princeton sociologist @patrick_sharkey about America's crime surge.https://t.co/4etcNtV4qi It's not just the mass shootings. 2020 had the most gun deaths of any year in US history and was, on a per capita basis, the most violent year of this century. Why? — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) March 24, 2021

***