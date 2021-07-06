A new poll from ABC News/Washington Post found that the “number of Americans seeing crime as an extremely serious problem in the United States is at a more than 20-year high, President Joe Biden is underwater in trust to handle it”:

And in response to this, verified Princeton scientist Sam Wang tweeted out these violent crime stats ending in 2019, adding “hmmm”:

Hey, we’re no Princeton scientists or anything, but using crime stats from 2019 to comment on a public opinion poll about how people feel in 2021 is maybe — just maybe — not relevant?

People have every right to feel this way, because, you know, the violent crime rate IS going up across the country:

“Record-breaking,” even:

This isn’t media hype:

So, please tell us more about 2019, libs:

And we suggest that the Princeton scientist talks to this Princeton professor:

It may help explain the 2021 poll:

