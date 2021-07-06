On Sunday night, officials demolished what was left of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida over worries that the remaining structure was too unstable and could put first responders at risk:

Officials demolished the remaining part of Champlain Towers South on Sunday night so they could safely continue searching for the missing. For some residents who survived, the demolition could mean losing everything they had left behind. https://t.co/xSUWFbJCwM — NYT National News (@NYTNational) July 6, 2021

Video here:

There was a worry that winds from Elsa could have toppled the building, which was one of the reasons they chose Sunday night for the demolition:

Despite the arrival of inclement weather due to Tropical Storm Elsa, first responders continue working on the debris pile of the Champlain Towers building collapse in Surfside. pic.twitter.com/Gc12hdtu86 — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) July 5, 2021

Now, this brings us to Eric “time for some game theory” Garland, who questioned the decision to implode the building because of the “presence of Israeli Defense Forces” who are aiding in the rescue and recovery efforts:

Given the presence of Israeli Defense Forces in this mess, I have a lot of questions as to why this building was demolished in such a rush. https://t.co/a37SaRmYNY — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) July 5, 2021

He’s just asking questions, right?

If anyone wants to see a blatant example of anti-semitism… cc: @elliecohanim @almaforarizona https://t.co/E0VuOwjpSZ — Josh Dolin (@jDaz) July 5, 2021

Well, Garland does love to spew a good conspiracy theory:

Those people in #Surfside were just a few feet away from death, & now they've lost all of their possessions.@IDF flew in to help because they have a team that's experienced & travels the world to assist in tragedies. Now @ericgarland is spewing an outrageous conspiracy. SHAME — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) July 5, 2021

“Classic two-face buffoonery”:

lmao this guy repeats Jewish bogeyman tropes as much as the alt-right scum he allegedly despises. Classic two-faced buffoonery. https://t.co/EwsKrhxoMS — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) July 5, 2021

And remember when Twitter blue-checks were praising this clown?

Weren’t there some journalists effusive in their praise for this guys tweets several years ago? https://t.co/IMvBC6EPIU — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 6, 2021

Screenshot for posterity:

***