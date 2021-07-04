Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has deleted a 4th of July tweet that included a meme with Ronald McDonald, Colonel Sanders and what looks to be a topless version of the red-headed Wendy’s mascot:

Sorry, mayor! There are screenshots:

Happy 4th, everyone!

According to ProPublica, it was deleted after one minute:

Here’s a close-up of the meme that appears to include Wendy squishing a frosty with her, well, you can see for yourself:

Someone is in trouble, that’s for sure:

***

