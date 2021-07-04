Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has deleted a 4th of July tweet that included a meme with Ronald McDonald, Colonel Sanders and what looks to be a topless version of the red-headed Wendy’s mascot:
I'm going to guess this was a mistake? https://t.co/dNrFt8gWHz
— Winston Hylton (@SportsTalkNC8) July 4, 2021
Sorry, mayor! There are screenshots:
nah tell me this fake mayor pic.twitter.com/Luw6J5Kk7P
— tavin (@degeneratebagel) July 4, 2021
Happy 4th, everyone!
Oh my god our mayor of Washington DC really tweeted a Record of Ragnarok McDonald’s KFC and Wendy’s girl meme???? . https://t.co/o4SSYx2Ti4 https://t.co/lluT5rCt4A
— gene park who laughs (@GenePark) July 4, 2021
According to ProPublica, it was deleted after one minute:
Here’s a close-up of the meme that appears to include Wendy squishing a frosty with her, well, you can see for yourself:
mayor of nyc: a job that doesn’t exist anymore who care
mayor of dc: *has this in camera roll* pic.twitter.com/Q8x5hOeas0
— gene park who laughs (@GenePark) July 4, 2021
Someone is in trouble, that’s for sure:
Somebody come get your intern 😂 https://t.co/E4PS4wtB5p
— Natalia Antonova (@NataliaAntonova) July 4, 2021
***