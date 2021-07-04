Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has deleted a 4th of July tweet that included a meme with Ronald McDonald, Colonel Sanders and what looks to be a topless version of the red-headed Wendy’s mascot:

I'm going to guess this was a mistake? https://t.co/dNrFt8gWHz — Winston Hylton (@SportsTalkNC8) July 4, 2021

Sorry, mayor! There are screenshots:

nah tell me this fake mayor pic.twitter.com/Luw6J5Kk7P — tavin (@degeneratebagel) July 4, 2021

Happy 4th, everyone!

Oh my god our mayor of Washington DC really tweeted a Record of Ragnarok McDonald’s KFC and Wendy’s girl meme???? . https://t.co/o4SSYx2Ti4 https://t.co/lluT5rCt4A — gene park who laughs (@GenePark) July 4, 2021

According to ProPublica, it was deleted after one minute:

Here’s a close-up of the meme that appears to include Wendy squishing a frosty with her, well, you can see for yourself:

mayor of nyc: a job that doesn’t exist anymore who care mayor of dc: *has this in camera roll* pic.twitter.com/Q8x5hOeas0 — gene park who laughs (@GenePark) July 4, 2021

Someone is in trouble, that’s for sure:

Somebody come get your intern 😂 https://t.co/E4PS4wtB5p — Natalia Antonova (@NataliaAntonova) July 4, 2021

***