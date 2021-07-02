President Biden has nominated University of Pennsylvania President Amy Gutmann to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Germany:

This would be the same University of Pennsylvania that paid Biden “more than $900,000 in the years after he left the vice presidency”:

It’s always nice when you can repay a favor, right?

This website on higher education news phrased it as, “daughter of Holocaust survivor parlays extensive ties to Biden”:

Biden took an “unpaid leave of absence” from the university when he decided to run for president. From the Philadelphia Enquirer:

In any case, the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement will remain, the university said. Biden took an unpaid leave of absence from the center in April 2019, after announcing he would run for president. The center was always intended to continue even after Biden moved on, the school said. Its website features a lead photo of Gutmann, Biden, and Penn board member and journalist Andrea Mitchell from the 2018 opening.

