17 people, including 9 police officers, were injured on Wednesday when illegal fireworks confiscated by the LAPD exploded during a raid in South Los Angeles:

According to reports, police seized over 5000 pounds of the illegal explosives and they were in the process of detonating them on the scene:

But that didn’t go as planned. WATCH:

And from ground level:

Multiple homes and cars in the area were damaged as well:

The LAPD is investigating what went wrong:

