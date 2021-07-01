17 people, including 9 police officers, were injured on Wednesday when illegal fireworks confiscated by the LAPD exploded during a raid in South Los Angeles:

Large fireworks explosion in South LA injures 17, including 9 LAPD officers https://t.co/W5rGENaZBy — LB Press-Telegram (@presstelegram) July 1, 2021

According to reports, police seized over 5000 pounds of the illegal explosives and they were in the process of detonating them on the scene:

More than 5,000 lbs of illegal fireworks seized from a home in south LA — the bomb squad is now hauling them away by the truckload. Some of these fireworks are about to be safely detonated on scene. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/WBz1QImLMc — Jessica Oh (@JessicaOhTV) July 1, 2021

But that didn’t go as planned. WATCH:

EXPLOSION! LAPD was disposing of illegal fireworks in South LA when the explosion occurred. At least 5 are injured. @KTLA @heli_CvP pic.twitter.com/99e9TzVtOr — Ryder Christ (@RyderChristNews) July 1, 2021

And from ground level:

#BreakingNews LAPD Bomb techs trying to safety dispose of several Improvised Fireworks inside the Dept Total Containment Vessel miscalculated and resulting blast destroyed containment sphere and blew out windows for blocks. At least 3 people transported. @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/AEOUw60fwH — Pete Demetriou (@knxpete) July 1, 2021

Multiple homes and cars in the area were damaged as well:

Unexpected explosion as the bomb squad tried to detonate homemade explosives in south LA. People injured, cars destroyed, windows shattered. It’s chaos out here right now. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/YJGo5xptae — Jessica Oh (@JessicaOhTV) July 1, 2021

The LAPD is investigating what went wrong:

Our Bomb Squad officers were in the process of seizing over 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks in the area of 27th Street and San Pedro. Some of the fireworks were being stored in our Bomb Squad trailer as a precautionary measure. Unknown at this time what caused an explosion. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 1, 2021

***