Here’s the latest on the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida. . .

* The Washington Examiner reported on Wednesday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asked former President Trump to cancel his planned rally in Sarasota this weekend due to the building collapse in South Florida:

Gov. @RonDeSantisFL has reportedly "made a direct plea” for Trump to postpone his upcoming event. The campaign-style rally this weekend is expected to be held 200 miles from the collapsed Miami condo. https://t.co/d0JXePWHJq — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 30, 2021

But DeSantis’ office denied this allegation:

“Governor DeSantis is focusing on his duties as Governor and the tragedy in Surfside, and has never suggested or requested that events planned in different parts of Florida — from the Stanley Cup finals to President Trump’s rally — should be canceled. He wants all Floridians to enjoy the holiday weekend and celebrate Independence Day however they choose, while keeping the Surfside families and first responders in their prayers.”

DeSantis response: “Governor DeSantis is focusing on his duties as Governor and the tragedy in Surfside, and has never suggested or requested that events planned in different parts of Florida — from the Stanley Cup finals to President Trump’s rally — should be canceled. …“ (1/2) https://t.co/XDsU29lqbo — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 30, 2021

“…He wants all Floridians to enjoy the holiday weekend and celebrate Independence Day however they choose, while keeping the Surfside families and first responders in their prayers.” (2/2) — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 30, 2021

* A TikTok video has surfaced of what appears to show water “gushing in the parking garage” of the building just minutes before it collapsed earlier this week:

Minutes before 1/2 of Champlain Towers South collapsed, Surfside vacationers recorded this – water & debris coming down in the garage.

They didn’t understand why, & had no way to know. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/0KEkOHtt2G — Glenna Milberg (@GlennaWPLG) June 30, 2021

* And to follow up on our post yesterday on the former building inspector saying the condo was “in very good shape,” the Miami Herald is reporting this morning that the entire building department was “under fire before” the tower collapsed:

Surfside building department was under fire before tower collapsed, records show Via @aaron_leib @Blaskey_S https://t.co/c1DIPTbruW — Rene Rodriguez (@RodriguezRene) July 1, 2021

* There are new fears this morning that the part of the building that is still standing could collapse:

#BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Officials told @ABC that just after 2 this morning, rescue workers reported hearing cracking in the part of the #ChamplainTowersSouth building still standing & had to investigate if the rest would collapse. Today marks 1 week since the collapse in #Surfside. pic.twitter.com/uujMGpb0UL — Guadalupe Monarrez (@lupemonarrez) July 1, 2021

According to journos on the scene, “work stopped overnight” and it “looks idle this morning”:

Rescue work stopped overnight at Surfside condo collapse after increased fears the remaining structure would fall, multiple police say. Mound where workers were last night looks idle this morning, and cranes put away. Authorities haven’t confirmed. https://t.co/YD7Fy7nDUB — Doug Hanks (@doug_hanks) July 1, 2021

* President Joe Biden and First Lady Jilly Biden are en route to Florida now to meet with the families, elected officials and first responders:

En route Surfside, Florida pic.twitter.com/h0QRv3ulwm — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) July 1, 2021

He’ll meet with DeSantis and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava as well:

Biden intends to spend 8 hours in Miami area—to comfort families of people killed in Surfside condo collapse, and meet with rescue workers. He’ll get a briefing in Surfside from @MayorDaniella and @GovRonDeSantis at 10a. He gives remarks at 3:50p at St Regis Hotel in Miami. https://t.co/rtVeP52T1P — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 1, 2021

