Since Attorney General Merrick Garland is investigating Georgia over its new voting law, might he possibly be interested in the shady stuff going down in California courtesy of the state’s Dem governor and the Dem-controlled state legislature?

The latest is that Gov. Gavin Newsom just signed a bill that will move up the date of the recall election:

And Republicans are crying foul:

But it’s worse than that. . .

Team Newsom made a filing mistake and now he’s at risk of having his party identification — Democrat — left off the recall ballot:

Newsom is suing his handpicked Secretary of State, Shirley Weber, to force her to make the change:

But she’s pushing back. Hard:

“I took the oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution,” Weber said. This means she thinks Newsom is attacking the Constitution:

Over to you, Mr. Attorney General:

Gov. Newsom is attacking democracy. Will Dems — other than Shirley Weber — do anything about it?

