A mother in town after dropping her son off at the U.S. Naval Academy was shot and killed by a stray bullet while sitting on the patio of her Annapolis hotel:

ICYMI: The mother of a midshipman at the Naval Academy was shot and killed while she was sitting on a patio area at an Annapolis hotel. She was not the intended target. https://t.co/oCO7IC7F5j — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) June 30, 2021

The woman was identified in media reports as Michelle Cummings and her son is reportedly on the football team:

Woman shot and killed by stray bullet sitting outside Annapolis restaurant identified as Michelle Cummings from Houston. Seen here with her son who has earned a scholarship at the Naval Academy and has committed to playing football, according to reports in Houston pic.twitter.com/PWOqq6d8Ec — Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) June 29, 2021

What an awful story:

BREAKING Annapolis Police tell me 57 y/o Michelle Jordan Cummings & her husband were on a hotel patio this morning.

Stray bullet hit Cummings & she died. She & husband were in town to “see their son off” for the Naval Academy. He is Navy Football Prospecthttps://t.co/5H8WIXjvDl pic.twitter.com/996NUxLj1W — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) June 29, 2021

“Please pray for this family, and the justice they are owed,” tweeted Rep. Dan Crenshaw:

Please pray for this family, and the justice they are owed. This is such a horrible tragedy, absolutely heartbreaking. Please let us know what we can do for you, MIDN Cummings. You can support the family at their GoFundMe page.https://t.co/ZwXSPH7IVv — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 30, 2021

And the family has set up a GoFundMe:

Here is gofundme link: https://t.co/tqSxyI4oNT — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 30, 2021

