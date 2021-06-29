Maricopa County, Arizona announced on Monday that is will no reused the election equipment subpoenaed by the state Senate for the ongoing audit and will instead replace all of the vote-counting machines:

In a letter from the @maricopacounty attorney, the board of supervisors tells @SecretaryHobbs that they "share her concerns" and will not be using the equipment subpoenaed by the @ArizonaAudit in future elections. pic.twitter.com/5pKXO0O2Az — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) June 28, 2021

“Maricopa County will never use compromised equipment that could pose a risk to free and fair elections”:

Maricopa County will never use compromised equipment that could pose a risk to free and fair elections. As a result, the County will not use the tabulation equipment subpoenaed by the Arizona Senate in any future elections. Read more: https://t.co/47bg4J00MG — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) June 28, 2021

It’s not exactly clear yet how much this will cost the county and/or state taxpayers:

Breaking: Maricopa County announces it will not use any of the voting equipment that has been in the hands of Cyber Ninjas again. County was required under subpoenas to give most of the $6 million in equipment it leases from Dominion to the Senate for the audit. pic.twitter.com/YdpKoNySpV — Jen Fifield (@JenAFifield) June 28, 2021

They are “hoping to know” the cost by “mid July”:

The press release also says that the county is working with the current vendor (@dominionvoting) to replace the equipment. A county spokesperson told me that they do not have a cost as of yet, they are hoping to know by mid July. — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) June 28, 2021

And it’s not clear yet who is paying for the new machines:

The Senate signed an agreement saying the county would not be held liable for any damages or cost of replacing the machines. County spokesperson told me just now the county supervisors have not yet decided whether to pursue compensation. — Jen Fifield (@JenAFifield) June 28, 2021

***