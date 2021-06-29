Maricopa County, Arizona announced on Monday that is will no reused the election equipment subpoenaed by the state Senate for the ongoing audit and will instead replace all of the vote-counting machines:

“Maricopa County will never use compromised equipment that could pose a risk to free and fair elections”:

It’s not exactly clear yet how much this will cost the county and/or state taxpayers:

They are “hoping to know” the cost by “mid July”:

And it’s not clear yet who is paying for the new machines:

