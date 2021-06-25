For some reason, the CDC thought one of these unscientific Twitter polls would be a good idea and they asked if people thought it was true or false that you should get vaccinated against COVID-19 even if you’ve had it and recovered from it:

If you’ve already had #COVID19 and recovered, you should still get vaccinated against COVID-19. — CDC (@CDCgov) June 25, 2021

FWIW, they say “True” is the correct answer:

True! Experts do not yet know how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from #COVID19. Get your COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you can. Learn more: https://t.co/mUsXpasZ4S. pic.twitter.com/PhOAoShie5 — CDC (@CDCgov) June 25, 2021

Twitter, however, disagreed:

Poll disappearing in 3 … 2 … pic.twitter.com/2uFe73QXan — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) June 25, 2021

And for good reason! Here’s Rep. Thomas Massie reminding the CDC that “Neither the Pfizer trial, nor the Moderna trial, nor the Cleveland Clinic study showed a benefit from the vaccine for those who had already recovered from the virus”:

Neither the Pfizer trial, nor the Moderna trial, nor the Cleveland Clinic study showed a benefit from the vaccine for those who had already recovered from the virus. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 25, 2021

Vote in his pool!

Do you trust @CDCgov to give reliable health advice? — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 25, 2021

