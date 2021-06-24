A massive search and rescue effort is underway in Surfside, Fla. (just north of Miami Beach) after the beachfront Champlain Towers South apartment building at 8777 Collins Ave. partially collapsed early this morning:

MBPD and @MiamiBeachFire are assisting the Town of Surfside at a partial building collapse located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida. Multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade are assisting. Please follow @MiamiDadeFire for updated information. pic.twitter.com/8tORIfZfjY — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 24, 2021

There is no word yet on how many people may be trapped in the rubble but rescues are underway:

New video of search and rescue this morning at partially collapsed building in Surfside near 88th and Collins. The man who took this video told me he helped rescuers find a 10-year-old boy trapped in the rubble. He said the boy was in pajamas and screaming for help. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/o0Ra8RGG4W — Brooke Shafer (@BrookeShaferTV) June 24, 2021

But many more are feared dead or trapped in the rubble:

BREAKING NEWS- Boy Pulled From Rubble of Collapsed Condo Building in Surfside. Many are feared dead after this early morning building collapse.https://t.co/Vz6qYQoR4O pic.twitter.com/uTR2kernRA — Constance Jones (@ConstanceNBC6) June 24, 2021

Much of the building facing the ocean is now gone:

A view from the beach of the apartment building collapse. Every unit circled has collapsed. #Miami #surfside pic.twitter.com/smYGhwPH7Y — Brad Sowder (@TheBradSowder) June 24, 2021

Authorities have not said what may have caused the collapse:

The department has not yet said what may have caused the collapse at the building located at 8777 Collins Avenue. https://t.co/oJI5eJJhyX — TCPalm (@TCPalm) June 24, 2021

More video from the scene:

So a building next to my hotel collapsed in Miami Beach during the middle of the night. pic.twitter.com/qLhlhRnP1X — Jamal Akakpo 🇬🇭 (@AkakpoJamal) June 24, 2021

At least 9 people have been hospitalized so far, but this is an early report will likely change:

At least nine people were taken to local hospitals after a partial building collapse in Surfside, Florida https://t.co/ImJVqej3US — Valentina Martelli (@ValentinaInLA) June 24, 2021

