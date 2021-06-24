A massive search and rescue effort is underway in Surfside, Fla. (just north of Miami Beach) after the beachfront Champlain Towers South apartment building at 8777 Collins Ave. partially collapsed early this morning:

There is no word yet on how many people may be trapped in the rubble but rescues are underway:

But many more are feared dead or trapped in the rubble:

Much of the building facing the ocean is now gone:

And:

Authorities have not said what may have caused the collapse:

More video from the scene:

At least 9 people have been hospitalized so far, but this is an early report will likely change:

We’ll keep you posted.

***

