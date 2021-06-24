The Supreme Court of the State of New York has just suspended Rudy Giuliani’s law license for “demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts” in the aftermath of the 2020 election:

From the ruling:

For the reasons that follow, we conclude that there is uncontroverted evidence that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020. These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent’s narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client. We conclude that respondent’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings before the Attorney Grievance Committee (sometimes AGC or Committee).

The state took issue with statements Giuliani made about Pennsylvania:

. . .Respondent repeatedly stated that in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania more absentee ballots came in during the election than were sent out before the election.

. . .Respondent repeatedly represented to the court that his client, the plaintiff, was pursuing a fraud claim, when indisputably it was not.

. . .Respondent repeatedly stated that dead people “voted” in Philadelphia in order to discredit the results of the vote in that city.

Georgia:

. . .Respondent repeated to lawmakers and the public at large numerous false and misleading statements regarding the Georgia presidential election results.

. . .At various times, respondent claimed that 65,000 or 66,000 or 165,00 underage voters illegally voted in the Georgia 2020 election. The Georgia Office of the Secretary of State undertook an investigation of this claim. It compared the list of all of the people who voted in Georgia to their full birthdays. The audit revealed that there were zero (0) underage voters in the 2020 election.

. . .Respondent stated to lawmakers, and the public at large, that more than 2,500 Georgia felons voted illegally.

. . .Respondent stated that dead people voted in Georgia during the 2020 presidential election.

. . .Respondent represented that video evidence from security cameras depicted Georgia election officials engaging in the illegal counting of mail-in ballots.

And Arizona:

. . .Respondent made false and misleading statements that “illegal aliens” had voted in Arizona during the 2020 presidential election.

