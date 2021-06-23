Libs and anti-Trump Republicans are flipping out over new legislation signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that he says is to prevent indoctrination of students at the state’s publicly-funded colleges and universities:

In his continued push against the “indoctrination” of students, Gov. DeSantis signed legislation that requires public universities and colleges to survey students, faculty and staff about their beliefs and viewpoints to support “intellectual diversity.” https://t.co/FF0b01on9g — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) June 23, 2021

From the Miami Herald:

In his continued push against the “indoctrination” of students, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed legislation that will require public universities and colleges to survey students, faculty and staff about their beliefs and viewpoints to support “intellectual diversity.” The survey will discern “the extent to which competing ideas and perspectives are presented” in public universities and colleges, and seeks to find whether students, faculty and staff “feel free to express beliefs and viewpoints on campus and in the classroom,” according to the bill. The measure, which goes into effect July 1, does not specify what will be done with the survey results. But DeSantis and Sen. Ray Rodrigues, the sponsor of the bill, suggested on Tuesday that budget cuts could be looming if universities and colleges are found to be “indoctrinating” students.

Raw Story, for example, says “Florida goes full fascist”:

‘Florida goes full fascist’: Ron DeSantis sparks furious backlash with ‘authoritarian’ campus political surveys https://t.co/G3QNMiSuwP — Raw Story (@RawStory) June 23, 2021

American Bridge’s Max Steele calls it “suppression of free speech”:

The suppression of free speech will continue until freedom of speech improves. https://t.co/6PX6CHUjKs pic.twitter.com/pG0nDvqsMA — Max Steele (@maxasteele) June 23, 2021

“Kim Jong-Un approves,” tweeted Lincoln Project co-founder Fred Wellman:

Kim Jong-Un approves! “Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested that budget cuts could be looming if universities and colleges are found to be “indoctrinating” students.” State university faculty, students to be surveyed on beliefs https://t.co/iCJJVcbjmo — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) June 23, 2021

Former GOP Rep. David Jolly noted that DeSantis “did not name specific state universities or colleges with this problem”:

DeSantis signs legislation requiring public universities to survey students, faculty and staff about their beliefs to ensure “intellectual diversity" on campuses. "The governor did not name specific state universities or colleges with this problem."

https://t.co/WXUumEjcSy — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) June 23, 2021

And “this man is dangerous,” writes Miami Herald columnist Fabiola Santiago:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed today this dangerous bill into law. Political persecution of educators is a tactic of totalitarian regimes like Cuba, not this democratic country.

This man is dangerous, Floridians. https://t.co/fYM56pBF1A — Fabiola Santiago (@fabiolasantiago) June 22, 2021

But it seems like this total freak out is, shall we say, just a bit premature?

When the bill was debated, university faculty members said they worried the proposal will likely send a chilling effect on their freedom of speech. What will be done with the results? The bill does not say, but Democrats worry they could be weaponized by politicians. — Ana Ceballos (@anaceballos_) June 22, 2021

But people were already mad at DeSantis for making sure CRT isn’t taught in K-12:

As DeSantis signs this bill to ensure there is "intellectual diversity" in higher ed, he is pushing to limit what K-12 teachers can teach students when it comes to race. Different education levels, different approaches to preventing what he calls "indoctrination" in schools. — Ana Ceballos (@anaceballos_) June 22, 2021

And this is peak DeSantis:

“You can’t say your perspective is better because everyone on the college faculty agrees with you. I mean, who cares,” DeSantis said. — Ana Ceballos (@anaceballos_) June 22, 2021

