It’s come to this. . .

A group of illegal immigrants from Mexico asked Fox News’ Bill Melugin to help them get apprehended by the Border Patrol near La Joya, Texas earlier today:

Once again, a group of migrants crossed where we are in La Joya, TX and there are no agents here to apprehend them. This group tells me they are all from MX and trying to get to Tennessee. They just called family. They are asking us to call BP. 2 Guatemalans also nearby @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/8XYvoo8van — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 20, 2021

And they got their wish:

Border Patrol is now here and processing the group after they waited around and spoke with us for about 20 minutes. Agents stretched extremely thin in this RGV sector, which remains the busiest in the country as this surge continues & shows no signs of slowing. pic.twitter.com/1c8CrxFPkx — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 20, 2021

“This is an every day, all day long occurrence here,” says Melugin:

Another morning, another large group of migrants apprehended here in La Joya, TX, after they gave themselves up to Border Patrol. All family units. This is an every day, all day long occurrence here. pic.twitter.com/miN8gKLRkM — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 19, 2021

The smugglers have “absolutely zero fear of being caught rafting migrants to the U.S. side of the Rio Grande, over, and over”:

NEW: This is surreal to watch human smugglers with absolutely zero fear of being caught rafting migrants to the U.S. side of the Rio Grande over, and over, and over. 100+ migrants are crossing here in Roma, TX tonight. Smugglers are making trip after trip. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/TgFLgkeS4X — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 19, 2021

And if law enforcement attempts to go after the smugglers, they threaten to drown the women and children:

Law enforcement on scene tells me it’s difficult to try to snatch these smugglers because they risk the men flipping the rafts with children over to try to get away, making threats, etc. They say it’s frustrating, but they don’t want to risk safety of the families coming across. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 19, 2021

And on and on and on it goes.

