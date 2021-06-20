It’s come to this. . .

A group of illegal immigrants from Mexico asked Fox News’ Bill Melugin to help them get apprehended by the Border Patrol near La Joya, Texas earlier today:

And they got their wish:

“This is an every day, all day long occurrence here,” says Melugin:

The smugglers have “absolutely zero fear of being caught rafting migrants to the U.S. side of the Rio Grande, over, and over”:

And if law enforcement attempts to go after the smugglers, they threaten to drown the women and children:

And on and on and on it goes.

***

Tags: Border PatrolTexas