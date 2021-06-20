A man was killed and a woman critically injured after they were attacked after the Puerto Rican Day Parade in Chicago on Saturday:

According to the Sun-Times, the couple was “ambushed” by “up to three males”:

About 9:15 p.m., the man and woman, 24 and 25, were in the 3200 block of West Division Street, when they were ambushed by up to three males who fired shots at them, Chicago police said.

Warning: Graphic video footage:

Trending

Shouldn’t the shooting be a bigger story than this, Chicago Police?

And we have a question for Mayor Lori Lightfoot: Is the targeting of Puerto Ricans racist or not?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChicagoPuerto Rico