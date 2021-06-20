A man was killed and a woman critically injured after they were attacked after the Puerto Rican Day Parade in Chicago on Saturday:

Man killed, woman critically injured in shooting in Humboldt Park: police https://t.co/SOz5jNIP8A — Sun-Times Breaking (@CSTbreaking) June 20, 2021

According to the Sun-Times, the couple was “ambushed” by “up to three males”:

About 9:15 p.m., the man and woman, 24 and 25, were in the 3200 block of West Division Street, when they were ambushed by up to three males who fired shots at them, Chicago police said.

Warning: Graphic video footage:

Shouldn’t the shooting be a bigger story than this, Chicago Police?

Yesterday, on the Paseo Boricua in the Humboldt Park community of @ChicagoCAPS14, Superintendent @ChiefDavidBrown joined members of the community for the Puerto Rican People's Day Parade to celebrate both Puerto Rican culture and community. ¡WEPA! 🇵🇷 #CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/iyQtXOjpQT — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) June 20, 2021

And we have a question for Mayor Lori Lightfoot: Is the targeting of Puerto Ricans racist or not?

JUST IN – Mayor Lori Lightfoot officially declared racism a "public health emergency" today. Chicago to divert nearly $10 million in COVID funds to address the issue. pic.twitter.com/sITY4mKQ4W — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 17, 2021

