The NYPD shared surveillance video of a shooting in the Bronx from earlier this week that left the victim hospitalized but, thankfully, that’s all as this thug didn’t care at all that there were two little kids caught in the crossfire

Have a watch:

How did the two kids NOT get shot?

“Absolutely horrific”

The girl in pink looked to be protecting the other child:

Police are also searching for a second man who reportedly fled the scene with the gunman on a scooter:

At what point do New Yorkers demand a change to these insane policies that let “thousands arrested on gun charges” out while waiting for trial?

Tell us more about “defund the police,” Dems:

