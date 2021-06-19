The NYPD shared surveillance video of a shooting in the Bronx from earlier this week that left the victim hospitalized but, thankfully, that’s all as this thug didn’t care at all that there were two little kids caught in the crossfire

Have a watch:

🚨Please Share@NYPDDetectives need your help identifying & locating the 2 men seen in this video shooting another man near 1551 Sheridan Ave. in the Bronx. Yes, those are children with the victim, who were very fortunately not injured. Call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS with info. pic.twitter.com/jiQE9MdKep — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 18, 2021

How did the two kids NOT get shot?

I literally gasped while watching this. I don't gasp every often. I can't believe the two girls didn't get shot. Or that they had to go through this. The guy he did get shot tackled/ran into the girls while trying to run away. https://t.co/wJXynslqwK — Peter Moskos (@PeterMoskos) June 18, 2021

“Absolutely horrific”

The girl in pink looked to be protecting the other child:

The girl in pink is the epitome of bravery and love. Let’s pray for those two; let’s vote for a return to rational police policy. https://t.co/iO6kPp0qu7 — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) June 18, 2021

Police are also searching for a second man who reportedly fled the scene with the gunman on a scooter:

At what point do New Yorkers demand a change to these insane policies that let “thousands arrested on gun charges” out while waiting for trial?

Yesterday, on Sheridan Ave. in the Bronx. Shot point blank…in front of children. Thousands arrested on gun charges are currently free pending court dates. New Yorkers want gun-toting criminals locked up now! pic.twitter.com/9KDb0ZB6S8 — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 18, 2021

Tell us more about “defund the police,” Dems:

People of substantial pedigree still argue that rising violent crime isn't a big deal, and that it shouldn't be at the top of the agenda in cities like this. Watch this video and remember this is happening over and over every day . https://t.co/LCuGYfRHpM — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 18, 2021

***