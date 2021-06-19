If Nikki Fried thinks she has a shot at challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022, she’s going to have to up her game because quite frankly, this is “EMBARRASSING.”

But what’s even better is that it’s CNN taking “her to task” and speaking the truth about DeSantis leadership during the pandemic.

Have a watch:

EMBARRASSING segment for @NikkiFried who says her biggest weakness is not having a national profile like @RonDeSantisFL. No surprise considering she clearly isn’t ready for prime time.@PoppyHarlowCNN takes her to task on Dem losses in FL statewide races & being wrong on COVID. pic.twitter.com/deS0inQWWJ — Joanna Rodriguez (@joannamrod) June 18, 2021

“The data backs it up,” Poppy Harlow explains to the woman who wants to be governor on Florida’s economic resurgence after opening up:

CNN’s Poppy Harlow presses @GovRonDeSantis opponent Nikki Fried on her criticism of Florida’s pandemic performance: “The data backs it up.”pic.twitter.com/7UbmTbTNbu — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) June 18, 2021

And it’s “so bad for @NikkiFried, she’s lost CNN.” Did she really think she could go after DeSantis on nursing homes?!?

It’s so bad for @NikkiFried, she’s lost CNN. Btw, one aspect of @GovRonDeSantis response which is almost unimpeachable is how he locked down nursing homes, yet that’s what Fried led with. https://t.co/2d6bSB6omJ — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) June 19, 2021

She botched this final question, too, and got called out for whining about not having a national platform after conducting an interview on CNN for almost 10 minutes:

.@PoppyHarlowCNN: One final question… what’s your greatest weakness?@NikkiFried: Lack of national profile compared to @RonDeSantisFL. @PoppyHarlowCNN: “Well , you did just have 7 or 8 minutes on a national platform…” pic.twitter.com/IZWeeAO6dq — Joanna Rodriguez (@joannamrod) June 18, 2021

At this rate, she won’t even beat Charlie Crist in the primary, let alone DeSantis in November.

***