Earlier this year, the Biden administration released a report concluding that Saudia Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi:

Breaking NBC: The Biden admin will release an intelligence report Thursday that concludes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. https://t.co/oKaueUQhJo — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 25, 2021

And while Joe Biden was in Geneva talking about how important it is for he, as president, to speak out against the violation of human right. . .

Pres. Biden: "Human rights is going to always be on the table, I told [Putin]…How could I be the president of The United States of America and not speak out against the violation of human rights?" https://t.co/zZHnbDVQJ7 pic.twitter.com/MCfo6OC4ef — ABC News (@ABC) June 16, 2021

. . .his special climate envoy, John Kerry, was meeting with Mohammed bin Salman but NOT talking about Khashoggi. Instead, they were discussing “international efforts to tackle climate change”:

HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, met with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, to discuss international efforts made to tackle climate change and the Kingdom's qualitative initiatives in this aspect. pic.twitter.com/LmABJLUCK4 — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) June 16, 2021

From the State Department, with no mention of Khashoggi’s murder but with a nice bit in there on how Saudi Arabia will invest in “climate mitigation and adaptation”:

In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Special Presidential Envoy Kerry met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Minister of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir, Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Abdulrahman al-Fadhli, and Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah al-Swaha. Their discussions covered addressing the increasing climate challenge with seriousness and urgency; ongoing and future Saudi pathways and initiatives to scale clean energy technologies to reduce emissions; collaboration on research and investment in climate mitigation and adaptation; and constructive actions to promote a successful G20 and COP26. In an extended workshop, the Ministry of Energy laid out concrete plans for achieving Saudi Arabia’s announced target of achieving 50 percent electricity generation from renewable sources by 2030 and for scaling up hydrogen and carbon capture technologies. The two countries concluded a joint statement affirming their intention to intensify collaboration on the road to Glasgow and beyond, recognizing the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and taking adaptation actions during the 2020s to avoid the worst consequences of climate change.

So much for Biden’s “‘democracy vs. authoritarianism’ theme…”:

Late to this, but a top Biden official meeting with the man behind Jamal Khashoggi's murder (on the day Biden took on Putin) doesn't exactly line up with the "democracy vs. authoritarianism" theme… https://t.co/f6RKzJDKET — Elise Garofalo (@elisegaro) June 17, 2021

Biden said during the campaign that the Saudis would “pay the price” for murdering Jamal Khashoggi, he just didn’t say that price would be climate change projects:

Joe Biden stressed he would make the Saudis “pay the price” for their killing of journalist and Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi at last night's Democratic debate. https://t.co/xn9H5EKhR5 #DemDebate — The Intercept (@theintercept) November 21, 2019

And he said that “America does not check its values at the door to sell arms or buy oil”:

On this anniversary of Khashoggi's murder, Biden says "we will reassess our relationship with the Kingdom, end U.S. support for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen, and make sure America does not check its values at the door to sell arms or buy oil." — Alexander Marquardt (@MarquardtA) October 2, 2020

What a hypocrite. Or because they were talking about climate change it makes everything different somehow?

