Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced this morning in a series of tweets that he’s ordered an investigation of Fulton County over its handling of absentee voting drop box form rules in the 2020 election:

Fulton County under state investigation for allegedly violating ballot drop box form rules: https://t.co/JtjzRPrVOQ pic.twitter.com/iLvIfjFcwn — CBS46 (@cbs46) June 15, 2021

Welcome to the party, pal:

Restoring confidence in our elections is going to be impossible as long as Fulton County’s elections leadership continues to fail the voters of Fulton County and the voters of Georgia. They need new leadership to step up and take charge. — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) June 14, 2021

New revelations that Fulton County is unable to produce all ballot drop box transfer documents will be investigated thoroughly, as we have with other counties that failed to follow Georgia rules and regulations regarding drop boxes. This cannot continue. — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) June 14, 2021

A source tells CBS 46 this is only a rule violation and doesn’t change anything about the 2020 election:

Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has opened an investigation into Fulton County for allegedly violating state rules “requiring absentee ballot drop box transfer forms to be filled out,” his office confirmed to CNN on Monday. A source with knowledge of the investigation cautioned to CNN that the probe “does not have any implications about fraudulent or missing ballots in Fulton any more than it meant that in the other smaller, more conservative counties,” saying: “To be clear, we’re investigating a rule violation” in Fulton County.

But it was enough for Raffensperger to threaten to have the state take over Fulton County elections:

More jolt: Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger left the door open to a potential state takeover of Fulton County’s election board during a visit to coastal Georgia. “At some point, people say enough is enough." #gapol https://t.co/mJg3Jr8oIN — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) June 15, 2021

He wants to hold both sides accountable:

.@GaSecofState Brad Raffensperger on threats to election workers: “It’s time that elected officials on both sides hold our sides accountable. So, if you’re on our side of the aisle, on the right side […] we need to clean up our backyard.” pic.twitter.com/38pzW4eRov — The Hill (@thehill) June 13, 2021

Look for this to become a rather big issue in the primary between incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and challenger Vernon Jones who is demanding a full audit of the 2020 vote:

Much more to come, yet @GovKemp and @GaSecofState certified Georgia’s election, and refused to investigate outrageous evidence of wrongdoing. @RepVernonJones demands a #forensicaudit and rightfully so. https://t.co/evxaYTLN0S — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) June 14, 2021

***