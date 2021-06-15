Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced this morning in a series of tweets that he’s ordered an investigation of Fulton County over its handling of absentee voting drop box form rules in the 2020 election:

A source tells CBS 46 this is only a rule violation and doesn’t change anything about the 2020 election:

Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has opened an investigation into Fulton County for allegedly violating state rules “requiring absentee ballot drop box transfer forms to be filled out,” his office confirmed to CNN on Monday.

A source with knowledge of the investigation cautioned to CNN that the probe “does not have any implications about fraudulent or missing ballots in Fulton any more than it meant that in the other smaller, more conservative counties,” saying: “To be clear, we’re investigating a rule violation” in Fulton County.

But it was enough for Raffensperger to threaten to have the state take over Fulton County elections:

He wants to hold both sides accountable:

Look for this to become a rather big issue in the primary between incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and challenger Vernon Jones who is demanding a full audit of the 2020 vote:

