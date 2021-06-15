Former President Trump just announced that Liz Harrington will take over as his new spokesperson:

Former @GOP National Committee spokesperson @realLizUSA is his new spokesperson, announces Donald Trump. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) June 15, 2021

Harrington replaces Jason Miller who is “leaving to enter the private sector” according to a news release sent out by the former president:

Announcement comes following departure of @JasonMillerinDC in that role. "I greatly thank Jason for his service—he is outstanding!" says Trump in a statement. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) June 15, 2021

Her reaction to the news:

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) June 15, 2021

And full statement here: