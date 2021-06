Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) says she broke her foot while running the Tunnel Marathon in Washington state earlier today according to her latest post on Instagram:

But some of her commenters, however, have the filibuster and politics on their minds and not just hoping she makes a speedy recovery:

And:

Keep hoping, Dems.

