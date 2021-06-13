There’s a fake Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene quote going viral tonight that’s successfully duped a number of blue-check accounts, including that of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez:

AOC responded to that with, “Tell me you’ve never read the Bible without telling me you’ve never read the Bible”:

To be clear, the fake MTG quote never appears in the Axios article getting quoted or the interview she gave:

Trending

But, as we said, AOC isn’t alone. Here are but a few of the many quote-tweets of the fake quote:

Well done, everyone.

Screenshot for posterity:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezMarjorie Taylor Greene