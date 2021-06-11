NYC mayoral candidate Erica Adams — the current frontrunner, mind you, sees a future where one teacher uses new, wonderful technologies like Zoom to teach 300-400 students online:

New York City is doomed:

Maybe he missed the last year?

New Yorkers, please vote wisely:

And why does he stop at 400? BE BOLD:

This is TBD, like most liberal plans that aren’t thought out:

Good luck with the teacher unions in the upcoming primary:

Maybe he’s trying to lose so he doesn’t have to live in that basement apartment any longer and he can go back to New Jersey?

