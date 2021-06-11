The Daily Mail reported on Friday that Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez’s aunt — her tia — told one of their reporters that she doesn’t not blame former President Trump for what’s going on in Puerto Rico and its recovery from Hurricane Maria:

This was in response to AOC posting photos of her abuela’s home last week and accusing the Trump administration of blacking relief dollars for Puerto Rico:

We thank her aunt for her honesty:

And now maybe some journos will dig a little deeper into that story about AOC’s abuela as well:

