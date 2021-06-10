During an interview with Fox News, Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei blamed U.S. President Joe Biden and his policies for the ongoing border crisis:

Guatemala's president says border crisis was sparked by Biden's family reunification vow https://t.co/NzNps2A2Ij — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 10, 2021

Watch for yourself:

Exclusive Interview with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei for '#Hannity' on @foxnews pic.twitter.com/iJYx7UTtoP — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) June 10, 2021

Here’s the summary of the interview via the Daily Mail:

And how soon until CNN and other news outlets go with the “Republicans pounce” framing? It’s coming:

WATCH: Guatemalan president says Joe Biden’s policies encourage illegal immigration from “all over.” “Messages were used here by the coyotes” that “came and took the children to the United States.” pic.twitter.com/HOTE8jhfdz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2021

Yep:

It was also so, so predictable:

guatemalan president to u.s.: when you send mixed messages about immigration, people are going to come https://t.co/nRVN2b31LR — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) June 10, 2021

So, not hurricanes?

Kamala Harris said it was because of the hurricanes. https://t.co/7CC2w0O0JD — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 10, 2021

Well, Dems will pretend it’s not the case:

Like, we all understand this is correct, right? Nobody who actually reads up on how would-be illegal aliens follow the news from their home countries and decide to move based on our internal politics (b/c they're not dumb) doubts this. But we'll pretend it's not true for Reasons. https://t.co/FEMxKOkJhV — Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) June 10, 2021

Now we just need Biden and Co. to admit it and we might get something done:

Again: the "root causes" line from Harris and Biden is a canard. Everyone knows why there's a border crisis, even the leaders of the sending countries are willing to admit it. https://t.co/hwa5WGMc4S — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) June 10, 2021

