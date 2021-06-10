Dem New York City mayoral hopeful Eric Adams sat down for an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon in an effort to, once and for all, put any issues about his residency to bed:

“I live in Bed-Stuy… yes let’s be very clear. I am a New Yorker” – @ericadamsfornyc says on @CNN — Courtney Gross (@courtneycgross) June 10, 2021

And then he gave Lemon the wrong address:

.@ericadamsfornyc also said on @CNN he lives on “Lafayette Place.” His townhouse is on “Lafayette Avenue.” — Courtney Gross (@courtneycgross) June 10, 2021

WHOOPS!

But he did say he would release his EZ Pass toll records to show that he’s not commuting in from New Jersey:

.@ericadamsfornyc commits to releasing his E-Zpass records “right away.” He said @AndrewYang can come to borough hall tomorrow to get them — Courtney Gross (@courtneycgross) June 10, 2021

What an amazing Dem primary we have here:

.@AndrewYang calling on @ericadamsfornyc to release the records government-issued EZ Pass. If he was serious about proving he doesn’t live in New Jersey, he would, but we all know he’s hiding something. pic.twitter.com/3dACFpWGoe — Jake Sporn 🗽🧢👍 (@Jakey_NYC) June 9, 2021

Oh, and it’s possible that it’s an illegal apartment that nobody is allowed to live in:

Housing code in NYC is pretty clear that a townhouse space that is fully below street level "cannot be lawfully used for sleeping, eating, or primary." https://t.co/gmZfJXmNuB https://t.co/0qQlyz2giu — Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) June 9, 2021

