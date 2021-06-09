Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is under fire as the media and his fellow NYC mayoral candidates question if he actually lives in New Jersey:

Keep in mind, he’s the current frontrunner in multiple polls:

The New Jersey talk started with this Politico investigation:

Politico went on to accuse Adams of sleeping in his office to make it appear that he lives in Brooklyn:

Trending

Apparently, the address in Brooklyn where Adams is registered to vote is occupied by a renter:

Evan Roth Smith, a pollster for Andrew Yang, shared this video of Adams allegedly phoning into the Brooklyn debate from his condo in New Jersey:

Adams ducked the final debate where he would’ve been hammered on the residency issue:

But Adams is not the only one ducking the media:

Let the pouncing begin:

Your next mayor, everyone:

And:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Eric AdamsNew Jersey