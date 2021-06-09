Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is under fire as the media and his fellow NYC mayoral candidates question if he actually lives in New Jersey:

Eric Adams, a leading candidate for New York City mayor, drew criticism on Tuesday for his decision to skip an upcoming debate as rivals accused Adams of trying to dodge scrutiny of questions about his residency. https://t.co/42Tuaj1cIn — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 9, 2021

Keep in mind, he’s the current frontrunner in multiple polls:

So many odd stories around Eric Adams have not received much scrutiny while everyone focused on Yang and now Adams stands poised to be mayor, winning every recent poll, including one RCV one showing Garcia w more first-line votes. — Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) June 9, 2021

The New Jersey talk started with this Politico investigation:

Whereby the leading candidate for mayor of New York City, who likes to brag about “being here” and says “when they fled, I led” is accused of spending significant chunks of time in New Jersey and not really maintaining a proper NYC residence.https://t.co/JC1SyUdesq — Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) June 8, 2021

Politico went on to accuse Adams of sleeping in his office to make it appear that he lives in Brooklyn:

is eric adams running for mayor because he needs a place to stay? https://t.co/CcdsYS7VZn pic.twitter.com/Bu9UvFn9fW — Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) June 8, 2021

Apparently, the address in Brooklyn where Adams is registered to vote is occupied by a renter:

"Adams is registered to vote on the first floor of 936 Lafayette Ave., yet a tenant who has lived there for years is listed under the same unit in multiple documents obtained by POLITICO." — Evan Roth Smith (@TheRealERS) June 8, 2021

Evan Roth Smith, a pollster for Andrew Yang, shared this video of Adams allegedly phoning into the Brooklyn debate from his condo in New Jersey:

Here's Eric Adams, the Brooklyn Borough President, doing the Brooklyn Democratic Party Mayoral Debate from his condo in New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/yRsA3oZjFO — Evan Roth Smith (@TheRealERS) June 8, 2021

Adams ducked the final debate where he would’ve been hammered on the residency issue:

But Adams is not the only one ducking the media:

As @AndrewYang avoids the media and the public in the final stretch. And as his support slips in the polls, a critical bloc of early support starts to crumble. https://t.co/8WdPsz7FPC — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) June 9, 2021

Let the pouncing begin:

"Does Eric Adams live in New Jersey?" asked Maya Wiley's campaign https://t.co/s5mW5W0mHD — New York Magazine (@NYMag) June 8, 2021

Your next mayor, everyone:

Just thinking about how Eric Adams drives in from New Jersey, parks his car on a public park and sometimes sleeps in his office because it's too far to drive back home to New Jersey and is somehow going to be the next mayor. — Second Ave. Sagas (@2AvSagas) June 8, 2021

And:

So, at the very least, Eric Adams: 🚩used city resources to campaign 🚩doesn’t vote where he lives 🚩 maybe lives in JERSEY? 🚩 made that wild video one time How many red flags y’all need to see?https://t.co/iV2LKdQF2n — Justin Cohen (he/him) (@juscohen) June 9, 2021

