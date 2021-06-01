Dr. Anthony Fauci has a new book coming out on November 2 titled, “Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward”:

Here we go… Fauci book deal is the most unsurprising thing ever https://t.co/5dljUNczRB — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 1, 2021

“Profiting from the pandemic with a book deal is truly a new low,” writes Rep. Andy Biggs:

Profiting from the pandemic with a book deal is truly a new low.https://t.co/sdsts2rtAg — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) June 1, 2021

And “when did he have time to write it???”:

Fauci has a book coming out, which leads to the question… when did he have time to write it??? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 1, 2021

Anyway, this “book” is only 80 pages long:

Fauci's book is 80 pages long. He has been a bureaucrat for 56 years. I suppose not a lot of accomplishments to discuss? — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) June 1, 2021

LOL:

Chapter 1: Mask bad

Chapter 2: Mask good

Chapter 3: Two mask good

Chapter 4: Mask good?

Chapter 5: Mask.

Chapter 6: Maski McMaskface — ⚡️⚡️⚡️SAM⚡️⚡️⚡️ (@SamWrinkle) June 1, 2021

From Barnes & Noble:

In his own words, world-renowned infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci shares the lessons that have shaped his life philosophy, offering an intimate view of one of the world’s greatest medical minds as well as universal advice to live by. Before becoming the face of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and America’s most trusted doctor, Dr. Anthony Fauci had already devoted three decades to public service. Those looking to live a more compassionate and purposeful life will find inspiration in his unique perspective on leadership, expecting the unexpected, and finding joy in difficult times. With more than three decades spent combating some of the most dangerous diseases to strike humankind— AIDS, Ebola, COVID-19—Dr. Fauci has worked in daunting professional conditions and shouldered great responsibility. The earnest reflections in these pages offer a universal message on how to lead in times of crisis and find resilience in the face of disappointments and obstacles. Sure to strike a chord with readers, the inspiring words of wisdom in this book are centered around life lessons compiled from hours of interviews, offering a concrete path to a bright and hopeful future.

