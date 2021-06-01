New York State Assembly member Yuh-Line Niou shared this horrific video on Monday of an attack on an Asian woman in her district:

This was just sent to me from my constituent. This just happened in my district in Chinatown. He has been arrested and our precinct is investigating. pic.twitter.com/sxNfCbrlza — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) May 31, 2021

The alleged attacker was arrested and — shocker — he has quite the criminal past:

Homeless man charged in Chinatown sucker punch of Asian woman has 17 prior arrests https://t.co/1TZ0WVtk50 pic.twitter.com/vbVPGmAYVA — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) June 1, 2021

The suspect was sent for a psychiatric evaluation:

The suspect, 48-year-old Alexander Wright, was taken into custody nearby and is charged with assault as a hate crime, assault, and criminal possession of controlled substance. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

If you’re wondering why he was on the street and not locked up after those other 17 arrests, maybe direct that question to Niou who keeps voting for policies that let people like this attacker out of jail?

Yuh-Line Niou voted for CJ reform and supports ending cash bail in all cases. If this guy hits the streets tomorrow we can blame @yuhline https://t.co/DSfjryBi4v — Seth Barron 🌼 (@SethBarronNYC) June 1, 2021

She’s also a supporter of “defunding the police”:

And she doesn’t see any issue with it:

