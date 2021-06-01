New York State Assembly member Yuh-Line Niou shared this horrific video on Monday of an attack on an Asian woman in her district:

The alleged attacker was arrested and — shocker — he has quite the criminal past:

The suspect was sent for a psychiatric evaluation:

The suspect, 48-year-old Alexander Wright, was taken into custody nearby and is charged with assault as a hate crime, assault, and criminal possession of controlled substance.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

If you’re wondering why he was on the street and not locked up after those other 17 arrests, maybe direct that question to Niou who keeps voting for policies that let people like this attacker out of jail?

She’s also a supporter of “defunding the police”:

And she doesn’t see any issue with it:

