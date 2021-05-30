The Hyundai Air and Sea Show wrapped up its two-day “salute to America’s heroes” a few hours ago in the skies over Miami Beach, Florida.
Check it out:
Memorial Day Weekend🇺🇸 | #ONLYinDADE #HyundaiAirAndSeaShow @MiamiBeachNews pic.twitter.com/5nOyuZPTlz
— ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) May 30, 2021
Miami-based photographer Joel Franco for WSVN captured some fantastic photographs of the action:
Day 2 of the #HyundaiAirAndSeaShow pic.twitter.com/54SQpeO9mr
— Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) May 31, 2021
B-2 stealth bomber over Miami Beach pic.twitter.com/lk0J9Hx0ub
— Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) May 31, 2021
Afterburner in action with the vapor cone 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KQOrD2cdI1
— Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) May 31, 2021
I’m so happy I got the F-15 creating a vapor cone at the @MiamiBeachNews Air Show today @USASalute 😭 pic.twitter.com/voanVNheym
— Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) May 29, 2021
The official account for the event also tweeted out some amazing footage:
Catching the B-2 Stealth Bomber in action was a moment we did not want to miss! 🤩 ✈️ #USASalute #HyundaiUSA #HyundaiSalute #HyundaiAirandSeaShow pic.twitter.com/GvmyetY2Rg
— USA Salute (@USASalute) May 30, 2021
Here’s the view from the water via the Miami Beach Fire Department:
Check out our view of the #HyundaiAirAndSeaShow from Fire Boat 4 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/iPjl3hrmNo
— Miami Beach Fire (@MiamiBeachFire) May 30, 2021
There was a parachute display as well:
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's the @ArmyGK! ☝️ 🌪️ #HyundaiAirandSeaShow #USASalute #HyundaiUSA #HyundaiSalute pic.twitter.com/pIFr7bRus4
— USA Salute (@USASalute) May 30, 2021
This included former Mis Universe Puerto Rico Génesis Mary Dávila Pérez:
Former Miss Universe Puerto Rico Génesis Mary Dávila Pérez joined us today for an iconic jump with the Black Daggers! 🪂🚨 She had a blast and we hope you enjoyed watching 🙌🙌 #HyundaiAirandSeaShow #USASalute #HyundaiUSA #HyundaiSalute pic.twitter.com/la2foSTZ9E
— USA Salute (@USASalute) May 30, 2021
And like Prince Harry, the Brits made the trip to America, too:
If this doesn’t bring out the British patriot in you, nothing will – great entry from @RedDevilsOnline at the @USASalute in @MiamiBeachNews. Such a privilege to be part of #MemorialDay2021. @DanGelber @RonDeSantisFL @USArmy @BritishArmy @UKinUSA @UKdefUS @UKinFlorida #sidebyside pic.twitter.com/YFwP65pa7z
— British Army Staff USA (@BritishArmyUSA) May 30, 2021
There were also events on land:
Come see the #ARSOF tents between 11th and 12th streets!
#SpecialForces#CivilAffairs#PsychologicalOperations#HyundaiAirAndSeaShow pic.twitter.com/unvR06N2m6
— 1st Special Forces Command (@1st_SF_Command) May 30, 2021
“Turn up the volume”:
Turn up the volume 🔊#HyundaiAirAndSeaShow @USASalute pic.twitter.com/Aug2DzfS1Z
— Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) May 29, 2021
Until next year!
And that wraps up the final day of the #HyundaiAirandSeaShow! 👏
Thank you all for coming out and helping us bring back the true meaning of Memorial Day – honoring the men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom ❤️🇺🇸 #USASalute #HyundaiUSA #HyundaiSalute pic.twitter.com/deBvUk3RNH
— USA Salute (@USASalute) May 30, 2021
***