With the first forensic audit of votes in Maricopa County underway, The Arizona Republic is reporting that Arizona Senate Republicans are “finalizing a contract for another recount of Maricopa County votes”:

This second audit will reportedly use “untested technology” from a California nonprofit election watchdog to do a digital review of the 2020 ballots:

What could go wrong?

Brandon Slayton, chairman of the Maricopa County accLibertarian Party, says this “is the only real audit we need” and it’s is “good news”:

One of the races to be examined would of Republican Stephen Richer, the current Maricopa County Recorder:

Richer has been a vocal critic of the current audit:

And the official account for the audit accused Richer  of spreading lies about the audit “while looking like a clown”:

Buckle up, because this is going to get uglier:

