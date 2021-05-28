With the first forensic audit of votes in Maricopa County underway, The Arizona Republic is reporting that Arizona Senate Republicans are “finalizing a contract for another recount of Maricopa County votes”:

New from me and @robertanglen: Another audit? Arizona Senate Republican leaders are finalizing a contract for another recount of Maricopa County votes. This time, it would recount votes digitally using a new and largely untested technology https://t.co/3BZxwnG4hj — Jen Fifield (@JenAFifield) May 28, 2021

This second audit will reportedly use “untested technology” from a California nonprofit election watchdog to do a digital review of the 2020 ballots:

BREAKING: Senate seeks new #ArizonaAudit recount using untested technology. Will hire a California nonprofit election watchdog for digital review of 2020 ballots. See our story @azcentral with @JenAFifield https://t.co/31GipwmAUt — Robert Anglen (@robertanglen) May 28, 2021

What could go wrong?

Arizona Republicans are finalizing a deal to do a second count of 2.1m Maricopa county ballot images. The company they plan to use has never audited an election before https://t.co/iV0G0sKwSo via @JenAFifield @robertanglen pic.twitter.com/eYp8NrcWZa — Sam Levine (@srl) May 28, 2021

Brandon Slayton, chairman of the Maricopa County accLibertarian Party, says this “is the only real audit we need” and it’s is “good news”:

An Audit of the Ballot Images is the only real audit we need. This is good news, @JenAFifield. Something @JohnBrakey and I have been working towards. Why would you cast doubt with your clever word choice of "new and largely untested technology" in your tweet? https://t.co/YuGuMJX6i4 — Chairman Slayton (@brandonslayton) May 28, 2021

One of the races to be examined would of Republican Stephen Richer, the current Maricopa County Recorder:

I could be remembering wrong but I believe Republican @stephen_richer won his spot in November by one of, if not the most, narrow margins over Democrat @Adrian_Fontes. This new digital recount would take another look at that race – all races on county ballot – if it happens. https://t.co/sTk6CiuH0r — Jen Fifield (@JenAFifield) May 28, 2021

Richer has been a vocal critic of the current audit:

"There is no political calculation. I am doing what is right."@stephen_richer, the Republican recorder for Maricopa County, Arizona, tells CBSN why he was compelled to speak out against the "insane lies" from members of his own party about the 2020 election results pic.twitter.com/lOXW5TwZjd — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 24, 2021

And the official account for the audit accused Richer of spreading lies about the audit “while looking like a clown”:

Sloppy Stephen Richer is an embarrassment to Arizona. He continues to spread lies about the audit on fake news channels while looking like a clown. He should get a suit that fits and do something with that hair! #AZauditpool — AZ Audit War Room (@AuditWarRoom) May 28, 2021

Buckle up, because this is going to get uglier:

“Perhaps I could have celebrated another confidence-boosting audit if it had been run by a professional elections firm like Clear Ballot. … But Cyber Ninjas? I’m not going to believe a darn thing they say. And I’m a Republican who voted for Trump.”https://t.co/MHf7x1PMLr — Stephen Richer—Maricopa Cnty Recorder (prsnl acct) (@stephen_richer) May 28, 2021

***