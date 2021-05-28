Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) is under fire after skipping Friday’s vote to form a bipartisan commission to examine the January 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol:

LOL. This is after she BEGGED Republican Senators to vote for it?

No word yet on what was more pressing for the Arizona Dem:

Trending

Of note, Dems couldn’t even get every one of their members there for this totally serious vote:

Dems are now even angrier at Sinema as she also won’t nuke the filibuster:

Some are saying this will hurt other Dems in Arizona running in 2022:

And this popular Bernie fan account called her a “coward’s coward”:

Actually, this might not be a bad trade:

Oh well!

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: January 6Sinema