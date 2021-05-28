Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) is under fire after skipping Friday’s vote to form a bipartisan commission to examine the January 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol:

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema skipped Friday’s procedural Senate vote on forming a bipartisan commission to study the U.S. Capitol riot. Ten other senators didn't vote on the bill, which Senate Republicans blocked in their first filibuster under President Biden. https://t.co/iRhjobMxxs — azcentral (@azcentral) May 28, 2021

LOL. This is after she BEGGED Republican Senators to vote for it?

how does Kyrsten Sinema miss the vote after begging Republicans to support it? How does the @VictoryFund and the Human Rights Campaign @HRC still support this complete fool? — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) May 28, 2021

No word yet on what was more pressing for the Arizona Dem:

“Sinema’s absence on the floor ahead of the long weekend drew condemnation from progressives who noted her continued calls to maintain the legislative filibuster in the name of bipartisanship.”https://t.co/cR41YZWaLq — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) May 28, 2021

Of note, Dems couldn’t even get every one of their members there for this totally serious vote:

You should have started by calling out Schumer for having the votes on a day when he didn't even have all 50 with Patty Murray and Kyrsten Sinema out. It says a lot about how serious your friends on the Democratic side were about this that they didn't even have everyone there. https://t.co/Dueeuhy2z5 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 28, 2021

Dems are now even angrier at Sinema as she also won’t nuke the filibuster:

#DemocratsDeliver “except” Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin, both Democrats are nothing more than obstructionists blocking the president's plan to build back better. #EndTheFilibuster pass the #EqualityAct, #PROAct, and the #ForThePeopleAct — Brianna Westbrook (@BWestbrookAZ8) May 28, 2021

Some are saying this will hurt other Dems in Arizona running in 2022:

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s personal decisions in Washington D.C. will make winning even more difficult for EVERY Democrat on the ballot in Arizona. Some of the significant AZ elections in November 2022 are Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, and US Senate. — Brianna Westbrook (@BWestbrookAZ8) May 28, 2021

And this popular Bernie fan account called her a “coward’s coward”:

Kyrsten Sinema is a coward's coward. https://t.co/7Gr4W8Euy8 — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) May 28, 2021

Actually, this might not be a bad trade:

Lisa Murkowski thought the 1/6 commission was important enough to show up and vote to protect democracy. Kyrsten Sinema did not. If it was a sport, I’d be calling for a trade. — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) May 28, 2021

Oh well!

I’m holding out for an explanation from Washington Senator Patty Murray, who had to fly home for a personal matter. She’s been a tireless defender of American democracy so it must be very bad. Senator Kyrsten Sinema just continues to be a disappointment, tho. — Mike Selinker (@mikeselinker) May 28, 2021

