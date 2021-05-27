A new pre-print study from the University of Louisville’s Damian D. Guerra and Daniel J. Guerra, Chief Scientific Officer of VerEvMed, has found that “mask mandates and use are not associated with lower SARS-CoV-2 spread among US states.”

"Our main finding is that mask mandates and use are not associated with lower SARS-CoV-2 spread among US states."https://t.co/jZuQ7LCPch — Mary Franson (@RepMaryFranson) May 25, 2021

The first ecological study of state mask mandates and use to include winter data: "Case growth was independent of mandates at low and high rates of community spread, and mask use did not predict case growth during the Summer or Fall-Winter waves."https://t.co/FAyieg02tJ pic.twitter.com/FVaDF112Q0 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 25, 2021

It's just astonishing (not): "Mask mandates and use are not associated with slower state-level COVID-19 spread during COVID- 19 growth surges." https://t.co/Pb52pLJksQ — Jeffrey A Tucker (@jeffreyatucker) May 25, 2021

Just ran across a pre-print making its way across the right-wing twitter saying masks don't work and someone doing epidemiology who isn't an epi. Methods look quick and broad. I'm not sure it's saying anything about masks. https://t.co/yvOss7JINx — Kombiz Lavasany (@kombiz) May 25, 2021

