President Joe Biden is due to make a “quick trip” to Wilmington, Delaware later today:

And we do mean quick:

So, what’s he really going to Delaware for?

It’s listed as a “local stop” on the schedule:

Exit question: What’s the carbon footprint of whatever this is?

YOU have to worry about such things. But the ones who say climate change is a crisis? Well, they get to fly from DC to Delaware whenever they want to.

***

