President Joe Biden is due to make a “quick trip” to Wilmington, Delaware later today:

President Biden will meet with the family of George Floyd tomorrow before making a quick trip to Wilmington, Delaware. — Stephen Sanchez (@SSanchezTV) May 24, 2021

And we do mean quick:

Joe Biden traveling to Wilmington for a very short visit this evening – arrives at 6:10 pm, leaves at 7:30 pm – no idea what this trip is for — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 25, 2021

So, what’s he really going to Delaware for?

Looking for his car keys? https://t.co/JLZa980JUb — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 25, 2021

It’s listed as a “local stop” on the schedule:

#Biden has 4 things on his public sched, per WH daily guidance, incl:

• Meeting with #GeorgeFloyd's family @ 1:30p EDT

• Going to #Wilmington, Delaware, "for a local stop": arriving @ 6:50p

• Returning to WH @ 9:05p

Pressers: WH Press Sec @ 12:30p, WH #COVID19 response @ 1:30p pic.twitter.com/hMinb9DgAz — Devon Heinen (@DevonHeinen) May 24, 2021

Exit question: What’s the carbon footprint of whatever this is?

Biden going to Delaware for a few hours tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/lWCHrvR0Wx — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 24, 2021

YOU have to worry about such things. But the ones who say climate change is a crisis? Well, they get to fly from DC to Delaware whenever they want to.

***