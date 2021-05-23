Dr. Anthony Fuaci has reversed himself — AGAIN — and is now calling for an investigation of the lab in Wuhan, China and the origin of COVID-19:

Fauci reverses himself yet again, now says COVID-19 could have come from a lab, calls for an investigation https://t.co/AbCnZ7FCwZ — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) May 23, 2021

So, for a year it was a conspiracy theory that a lab accident led to the release of the deadly virus but now he’s all, “no, I’m not convinced” that it emerged naturally:

NEW: In May 2020, Fauci scoffed at the idea of a Wuhan lab escape, claiming "I don’t get what they’re talking about." But when asked in May 2021 if he's still confident COVID-19 emerged naturally, Fauci said "No, I’m not convinced about that."@DCExaminerhttps://t.co/kgusHhEj2t — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) May 23, 2021

That’s a “huge change,” to say the least:

Fauci is now saying he’s not confident the coronavirus emerged naturally and he endorses more investigation into the Wuhan labs. A huge change from what he said for many months. Wow. https://t.co/uDLtl1pXCB — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) May 22, 2021

Other health experts also want the lab theory examined further:

Was the covid-19 pandemic caused by a laboratory accident? A year ago, this idea was denounced as a conspiracy theory. Now, a group of prominent biologists say there needs to be a "safe space" for asking this question. https://t.co/L0EjHVzmzk — MIT Technology Review (@techreview) May 23, 2021

And remember when CNN’s Chris Cillizza talked about how Dr. Fauci “crushed Donald Trump’s theory on the origins of the coronavirus”?

Anthony Fauci just crushed Donald Trump's theory on the origins of the coronavirus | Analysis by CNN's Chris Cillizza https://t.co/EwgAD0ULgU pic.twitter.com/iUJwcu28I1 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 5, 2020

Just add it to the list of his takes that haven’t aged well:

Another wrong take from King of The Wrong Takes. https://t.co/wmqDe3nzCe — MSM Is Biased (@animal_lover365) May 23, 2021

