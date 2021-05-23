Dr. Anthony Fuaci has reversed himself — AGAIN — and is now calling for an investigation of the lab in Wuhan, China and the origin of COVID-19:

So, for a year it was a conspiracy theory that a lab accident led to the release of the deadly virus but now he’s all, “no, I’m not convinced” that it emerged naturally:

That’s a “huge change,” to say the least:

Other health experts also want the lab theory examined further:

And remember when CNN’s Chris Cillizza talked about how Dr. Fauci “crushed Donald Trump’s theory on the origins of the coronavirus”?

Just add it to the list of his takes that haven’t aged well:

Lather. Rinse. Repeat:

***

