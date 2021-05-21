The White House on Friday announced new partnerships with dating apps in an effort to “encourage Americans to get vaccinated”:

They’re literally helping Americans hook up:

LOL:

And since guys notoriously lie about their height, for example, on these apps KNOWING they’re going to see the woman in person later on, why would anyone trust that their vaccination status is legit?

They’ve had a year to plan for this and the two best ideas they came up with are lotteries and this?

Well, we can hope they learn from all this:

