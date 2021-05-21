The White House on Friday announced new partnerships with dating apps in an effort to “encourage Americans to get vaccinated”:

The White House: In support of getting 70% of adults at least one COVID shot by July 4, the largest dating apps in America will launch new features to encourage Americans to get vaccinated. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 21, 2021

They’re literally helping Americans hook up:

WH COVID response adviser Andy Slavitt announces partnerships with dating apps to incentivize vaccinations: “People who display their vaccination status are 14% more likely to get a match. We have finally found the one thing that makes us all more attractive.” pic.twitter.com/0vRdfG5WiF — The Recount (@therecount) May 21, 2021

LOL:

WH COVID response adviser Andy Slavitt details the dating app vaccine partnership: • Vaccination status “badges”

• Filters to see only people who are vaccinated

• “Premium content” like “boosts” and “super swipes” pic.twitter.com/GHjTfmqSwZ — The Recount (@therecount) May 21, 2021

And since guys notoriously lie about their height, for example, on these apps KNOWING they’re going to see the woman in person later on, why would anyone trust that their vaccination status is legit?

if there’s one place you can expect scrupulous honesty, it’s a dating site https://t.co/cs1pvMY207 — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) May 21, 2021

They’ve had a year to plan for this and the two best ideas they came up with are lotteries and this?

Every public health campaign from now on should rely on one of two measures 1) people's desire to get rich

2) people's desire to get laidhttps://t.co/HXMzLXzgug pic.twitter.com/8Uu7E8aF9m — Nikhil Krishnan (@nikillinit) May 21, 2021

Well, we can hope they learn from all this:

We have the opportunity to test lots of "out of the box" thinking around public health campaigns during COVID to understand how well different ones work (lotteries, dating apps, mandates, etc.) We should take lessons from them and use them for future campaigns — Nikhil Krishnan (@nikillinit) May 21, 2021

