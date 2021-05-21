Vice President Kamala Harris was caught on video wiping her hand on her pants immediately after shaking hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House on Friday.

Check it out:

We believe the hashtag is #StopAsianHate, right?

Today, I met with Republic of Korea President Moon. We discussed North Korea, global health, and how we can address the root causes of migration from the Northern Triangle. We look forward to working with President Moon to address the challenges we face. pic.twitter.com/6NpvWQKpzH — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 21, 2021

Harris was on hand to greet Moon when he arrived at the White House:

According to today’s WH schedule, VP Kamala Harris will once again be greeting a foreign leader — South Korean President Moon Jae-in — before President Joe Biden — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) May 21, 2021

And she gave him a tour:

Kamala Harris the first to welcome South Korean president Moon Jae-in to the White House complex – showing him her EOB office balcony before he meets with Biden pic.twitter.com/qHxON6dmc3 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 21, 2021

More from their meeting here:

DIPLOMACY: Vice President Kamala Harris meets with H.E. Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea. pic.twitter.com/ZHCsjO5jsq — Forbes (@Forbes) May 21, 2021

