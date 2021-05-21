Vice President Kamala Harris was caught on video wiping her hand on her pants immediately after shaking hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House on Friday.

Check it out:

We believe the hashtag is #StopAsianHate, right?

Harris was on hand to greet Moon when he arrived at the White House:

And she gave him a tour:

More from their meeting here:

***

