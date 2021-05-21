Twitchy regular and Second Amendment expert Stephen Gutowski has some bad news for gun owners across America: The “ammo supply is unlikely to return to normal anytime soon”:

And there’s really no certainty regarding when it will return to normal:

Two and a half years?!

And:

Trending

“It’s almost impossible to adjust a mature manufacturing business to meet increased demand of that size in short order”:

 

There’s just too much demand right now:

Unless, of course, businesses start building new factories:

Economics 101 at work:

And once ammo does arrive, it flies off the shelf:

The next few months should show if a reprieve is coming or not:

Read his whole report here:

And:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ammoStephen Gutowski