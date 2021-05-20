NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang is really, really bad at basketball. Check it out:

Your next mayor, everyone:

0/2, between the legs for no reason, nearly hit in the face with a bounce pass – tremendous stuff https://t.co/2qpE3pip7J — david rind (@thedavidrindexp) May 19, 2021

Failed progressive Queens DA candidate Tiffany Cabán challenged Yang to a game of one-on-one with Yang agreeing to drop out of the race if he loses:

Ok, hear me out. One on one. I win, Yang drops out of the mayoral. https://t.co/5EwWxe9eLu — Tiffany Cabán (@tiffany_caban) May 19, 2021

His campaign just gets worse and worse and it doesn’t seem to matter:

How does it get more and more cringe https://t.co/iASU0duSYU — Fiato Steelhands 💎🎹💎 (@DrewsThatDude) May 19, 2021

And for a guy being compared to Michael Scott from “The Office”. . .

“'When I see a candidate come in just with Michael Scott levels of cringe and insensitivity, it either tells me Andrew Yang is in over his head or is not listening to his staff,'" said Alejandra Caraballo, a member of the organization" https://t.co/YKGwV74M6m — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) April 22, 2021

Maybe it’s not such a great idea to embrace it even more?

“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. – Wayne Gretzky” – Michael Scott pic.twitter.com/Iu9XFglnpg — Yang for New York (@YangforNY) May 19, 2021

It’s funny because it’s true:

andrew yang for mayor = michael scott visiting nyc pic.twitter.com/tLq6GYAyPr — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) May 11, 2021

***