NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang is really, really bad at basketball. Check it out:

Your next mayor, everyone:

Failed progressive Queens DA candidate Tiffany Cabán challenged Yang to a game of one-on-one with Yang agreeing to drop out of the race if he loses:

Trending

His campaign just gets worse and worse and it doesn’t seem to matter:

And for a guy being compared to Michael Scott from “The Office”. . .

Maybe it’s not such a great idea to embrace it even more?

It’s funny because it’s true:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew Yang