Secretary of State Tony Blinken met with his Russian counterpart in Iceland on Wednesday, telling Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that the United States seeks to cooperate with Russia to make the world “safer”:

#BREAKING Blinken calls for cooperation with Russia to make world 'safer' pic.twitter.com/N8dJ6cGY3G — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 19, 2021

Amazing. Where have we heard this one before?

It’s almost as if team Biden is attempting to prop up Putin’s Russia or something:

Waiving penalties regarding ally German in the Nord Stream 2 project was “in line with our commitment to strengthen our Transatlantic relationships as a matter of national security,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statementhttps://t.co/eAvCgeTdsP — WGXA (@WGXAnews) May 20, 2021

And imagine the U.S. headlines if this was how Sec. of State Mike Pompeo greeted Lavrov for the first time after the election?

Russian FM Lavrov, US Secretary of State Blinken say they are ready to cooperate but acknowledge wide gulf between rival powers in their first meetinghttps://t.co/akNRlJ69Xd — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) May 20, 2021

It’s only fair:

Is Time Magazine going to make another White House Kremlin cover now? lol https://t.co/ikZTVhBo8Y — Mark Alastor (@MAlastor1) May 20, 2021

We’ve been duped:

It’s amazing how many were duped into believing Biden would be tough on Russia… https://t.co/GTNmPM4yOS — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) May 20, 2021

And we eagerly away libs who spent the past five years worried about Russian influence to weigh in here:

The word is called “kompromat”:

Blinken has a pee tape. https://t.co/SMGCAljNTn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 19, 2021

***