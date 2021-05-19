Townhall’s Julio Rosas is on the border for us and he just interviewed Richard Guerra, a “fourth-generation rancher” who said President Biden and Vice President harris need to visit the border right now as “it’s gone beyond a crisis, it’s chaos”:

Guerra also thanked God that Gov. Greg Abbott has the “huevos” to put state troopers on the border to “intercept, if you will, the criminal activity”:

Trending

Rosas’ other videos from the border certainly back up Guerra calling it “chaos”:

Over to you, Mr. President and Border Czar (or whatever it is) Harris:

A border visit is LONG overdue:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: borderJulio Rosas