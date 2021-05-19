Townhall’s Julio Rosas is on the border for us and he just interviewed Richard Guerra, a “fourth-generation rancher” who said President Biden and Vice President harris need to visit the border right now as “it’s gone beyond a crisis, it’s chaos”:

Richard Guerra is a fourth-generation rancher whose family's land is very close to the southern border in Roma, TX. He said he wants Biden and Harris to visit the border because "it's gone beyond a crisis, it's chaos." Full video: https://t.co/o2n9hqrMtZ pic.twitter.com/fIxg5f7FOp — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 19, 2021

Guerra also thanked God that Gov. Greg Abbott has the “huevos” to put state troopers on the border to “intercept, if you will, the criminal activity”:

Guerra said it's the federal government's job to secure the border, but he thanks God Gov. Greg Abbott "has the huevos, the balls, to put the [state] troopers out there to intercept, if you will, the criminal activity" since Border Patrol is overwhelmed: https://t.co/o2n9hqrMtZ pic.twitter.com/PpVRuP5kUY — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 19, 2021

Rosas’ other videos from the border certainly back up Guerra calling it “chaos”:

Family units used a gap in the border wall system to find Border Patrol to turn themselves in. A gap on the other side of this section is about a ten minute walk from here. I counted around 150 people who were apprehended over the course of the night in this one spot. pic.twitter.com/8WQPyJQLxY — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 18, 2021

Over to you, Mr. President and Border Czar (or whatever it is) Harris:

I was up all night in La Joya, TX watching Border Patrol agents being busy with apprehending illegal immigrants. This group was attempting to avoid detection, presumably because they are single adult males, by hiding in the thick brush but they were caught. pic.twitter.com/Vzed82Q3NL — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 16, 2021

A border visit is LONG overdue:

Things got a bit more lively at sunrise. Two men made a run for it with Border Patrol close by and they able to make it the brush, unsure if they were caught. Couldn’t follow because they went onto private property. pic.twitter.com/7PoZJGNN7q — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 16, 2021

***