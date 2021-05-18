Politico is reporting that Rep. Val Demings will challenge Sen. Marco Rubio for the U.S. Senate in 2022:

From Politico:

Demings, the former police chief of the Orland Police Department, was reportedly on Joe Biden’s shortlist for vice president in 2020:

NBC News confirmed Politico’s scoop:

Demings will likely face Rep. Stephanie Murphy in the Dem primary:

But this also means that the Dem gubernatorial race in 2022 is now between Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikkie Fried:

And this means she thought Rubio would be easier to defeat than DeSantis:

