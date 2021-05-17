Maricopa County, AZ is denying allegations made by former President Trump and other Republicans in the state that election officials deleted an election database needed to audit the 2020 vote:

Maricopa County rejects allegations of deleting election databases as controversial audit is on pause​ https://t.co/z9EUyQaOsq — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) May 15, 2021

Trump released a statement on the story, but that’s being challenged:

This isn't even close to accurate. A directory was recovered by a vendor that had ~20 sql files in it, 6 of which were tangentially related to 2020. @BennettArizona has already walked this back. A lot. #AZAudit pic.twitter.com/8MzlubkkvK — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) May 15, 2021

Stephen Richer, a newly-elected Republican election official in Maricopa County, went further than the journos responding to the story, however, calling Trump “unhinged” and saying “we can’t indulge these insane lies any longer”:

Wow. This is unhinged. I’m literally looking at our voter registration database on my other screen. Right now. We can’t indulge these insane lies any longer. As a party. As a state. As a country. This is as readily falsifiable as 2+2=5. If we don’t call this out… pic.twitter.com/5tDy1wsZg6 — Stephen Richer—Maricopa Cnty Recorder (prsnl acct) (@stephen_richer) May 15, 2021

“Help me call out this lie,” he tweeted at fellow Republican State Rep. Leo Biasiucci:

@Leo4AzHouse here's a great example of a plain-as-day lie that will lead our Arizona residents to think the Maricopa County database has been entirely deleted. Help me call out this lie. — Stephen Richer—Maricopa Cnty Recorder (prsnl acct) (@stephen_richer) May 15, 2021

Richer defeated a Dem incumbent in the last election:

a Republican who unseated a Democrat last year to be Maricopa recorder has some thoughts: https://t.co/Amz4NKJYRU — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) May 15, 2021

The database story apparently originated with the official Twitter account of the audit and the Senate GOP:

"We can’t indulge these insane lies any longer."

Maricopa County's GOP Recorder – a top elections official on the job just 5 months – calls out "unhinged" claim that Trump's spreading about county election databases (falsehood started with @ArizonaAudit & Senate GOP). https://t.co/cBcFUhU6PC — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) May 15, 2021

Marciopa County called this “false information”:

It’s actually the pinned tweet for the account at the moment, too:

Breaking Update: Maricopa County deleted a directory full of election databases from the 2020 election cycle days before the election equipment was delivered to the audit. This is spoliation of evidence! pic.twitter.com/mY0fmmFXAm — Maricopa Arizona Audit (@ArizonaAudit) May 13, 2021

Maricopa County will be responding to the story today in a public hearing:

The 2020 elections were run w/ integrity, the results certified by the county & state were accurate, & the 2 independent audits conducted by the County are the true final word on the subject. We know auditing. The Senate Cyber Ninja audit is not a real audit. #azsenateaudit — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) May 14, 2021

#RealAuditorsDont: Release false “conclusions” without understanding what they are looking at. @Maricopavote did not delete tabulation data. Board will lay out facts in Monday meeting. Read Chairman @jacksellers statement here: https://t.co/ZvUVXL0UbR #AZSenateAudit pic.twitter.com/yG76BVQw7k — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) May 14, 2021

The Board of Supervisors will hold a public meeting on Monday to refute lies alleged by the Arizona Senate and the people involved in its audit.

More: https://t.co/ZvUVXL0UbR pic.twitter.com/ks8f6ZeEGT — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) May 15, 2021

As for the audit, it’s on hold as the venue is being used for high school graduations over the next few weeks:

As we are moving locations for a short period of time – camera1 will be going offline because the machines are all moved, cameras 4 and 5 are the current truck storage cameras where we are securely storing the ballots and machines. Video: https://t.co/Pnp0PFObvf — Maricopa Arizona Audit (@ArizonaAudit) May 14, 2021

To be continued. . .

