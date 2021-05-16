A major rainstorm hit Dallas on Sunday with reports of flooded streets in the area:

Flooded streets like this:

And here’s a Prius crossing a washed-out road that even full-size 4x4s are having issues with. To be honest, we didn’t expect that she’d make it:

More videos from around Dallas:

Stay safe, everyone.

***

