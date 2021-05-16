A major rainstorm hit Dallas on Sunday with reports of flooded streets in the area:

Flash Flood Warning has been extended for Dallas County until 6:30PM. Lots of reports of flooded roadways in the areas. Please NEVER attempt to cross a road that is flooded. Find an alternate route. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/GnNIvvR5mL — Jesse Hawila (@JesseWFAA) May 16, 2021

Flooded streets like this:

DALLAS UNDERWATER pic.twitter.com/J8xTWxDWes — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) May 16, 2021

And here’s a Prius crossing a washed-out road that even full-size 4x4s are having issues with. To be honest, we didn’t expect that she’d make it:

PRIUS WASNT GOING OUT LIKE THAT pic.twitter.com/mEOx1qd02d — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) May 16, 2021

More videos from around Dallas:

Northwest Dallas pic.twitter.com/CXJoHWZleR — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) May 16, 2021

Nothing to see here pic.twitter.com/onw5XK6GNZ — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) May 16, 2021

Byron Nelson flooded. pic.twitter.com/OwEwWAR6H8 — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) May 16, 2021

Loop 12 is a River pic.twitter.com/3jgEk1t9TT — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) May 16, 2021

Stay safe, everyone.

***