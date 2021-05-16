The Biden White House is under fire from GOP politicians after it reversed course and announced that flags would not be flown at half-staff on Peace Officers Memorial Day on Saturday despite an earlier memo announcing that they would be.

From Rep. Brian Mast:

And here’s NH Gov. Chris Sununu:

Trending

Sen. Ted Cruz weighed in as well, calling the move “bizarre”:

Now, the White House didn’t go on the record with the Washington Post, but hinted that the reason was a scheduling “quirk” where Peace Officers Memorial Day fell on the same day as Armed Force Day:

From the Post:

President Biden initially ordered flags on Saturday to be flown at half-staff. Then he ordered them back up at full-staff.

It’s because of a quirk that comes up every half dozen years or so, when a day that honors two groups collides — with two different protocols for the American flag. For Peace Officers Memorial Day, which falls on May 15, flags are supposed to be at half-staff. But the third Saturday in May is marked to honor Armed Forces Day — and on that day, flags are supposed to be full-staff.

On Saturday, those two days were one and the same.

Biden’s initial proclamation last week said that flags should be flown at half-staff. But he reissued a proclamation on Friday making clear that flags were to remain at full-staff.

The White House declined to comment on the record about the change, but suggested that it was done to remain in compliance with U.S. codes honoring Armed Forces Day.

Wow, that is “bizarre.” Why in the world wouldn’t they go on the record if the explanation is that simple?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenPeace Officers Memorial Day