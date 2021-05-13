Well, the good news is these pollsters are finally admitting what was clear months ago: They’re hot garbage.

From the WSJ:

Trump-Biden Was Worst Presidential Polling Miss in 40 Years, Panel Says Surveys overstated Democrats’ support up and down the ballot, as some voters were less inclined to participate in polls

So close!

In the aggregate, the panel said, polls overstated support for Democratic nominee Joe Biden by 3.9 percentage points in the national popular vote in the final two weeks of the campaign. That was a larger error than the 1.3-point overstatement in 2016 surveys for Hillary Clinton, who won the popular vote but lost in the Electoral College .

It was the most substantial error in polling since 1980, when surveys found it hard to measure the size of Ronald Reagan’s impending landslide and overstated support for President Jimmy Carter by 6 percentage points.

“In every type of contest,” too:

The 2020 polls overstated Democratic support “in every type of contest we looked at,” pollsters say https://t.co/CURNjHPiSH

And it didn’t matter if it was online or phone polls:

The 2020 polls overstated Democratic support “in every type of contest we looked at: the national popular vote, the state-level presidential vote as well as senatorial and gubernatorial elections,’’ said Joshua D. Clinton, a professor of political science at Vanderbilt University who led the review for the American Association for Public Opinion Research.

“This was true no matter how respondents were polled. It didn’t matter whether you’re doing online or telephone polls. A similar level of error was pervasive,’’ said Mr. Clinton.