Just to follow up on a story we told you about on Tuesday. . .

'Is this a hate crime?': The words 'Black Lives Matter' outside the White House have been paved over https://t.co/PWYG5QBki0 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 11, 2021

. . .the words “Black Lives Matter” have been repainted on a D.C. street outside of the White House after getting paved over earlier in the week:

But this is just temporary, too:

A fresh coat of yellow paint today along Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House…. pic.twitter.com/DYx41iHWaH — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) May 13, 2021

Mayor Muriel Bowser is trying to put in place a permanent fixture, but the proposals are “not going over well with neighborhood leaders”:

Plans for a more permanent version of D.C.’s Black Lives Matter Plaza along 16th Street Northwest have been unveiled, and they’re not going over well with neighborhood leaders. https://t.co/4bRFIigzRz — WTOP (@WTOP) May 13, 2021

It appears that Bowser wants the road to return to its intended purpose to, you know, serve vehicle traffic:

The proposed changes to Black Lives Matter Plaza not going over very well in tonight's ANC 2B meeting. The main issues: lack of community and BLM involvement, and reopening what was a popular pedestrian plaza to vehicle traffic. @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/UNApauLYy4 — Carl Willis (@CarlWillisTV) May 13, 2021

We’ll keep you posted because nobody seems happy right now:

As one ANC Commissioner, @William_Herbig, put it, "We’re not serving anyone well here.” Many ANC commissioners urged DDOT to make BLM Plaza a pedestrian space first, instead of a narrow pedestrian space surrounded by two lanes of traffic. https://t.co/GzZQwud33s pic.twitter.com/5nlaD8ajQB — Jordan Pascale🎙️ #WeMakeWAMU (@JWPascale) May 11, 2021

***